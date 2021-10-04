Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for youth at World Food Forum

October 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: On the opening day of the five-day virtual World Food Forum, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, read aloud a message from Pope Francis (video, 19:00).



In his message, the Pope urged participants “to remain fearless and determined in their efforts to transform wishes into concrete and meaningful actions,” according to the UN Food and Agricultural Organization.

