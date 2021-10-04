Catholic World News

‘Abandoned by all’: Vatican newspaper laments plight of starving Afghans

October 04, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In the most prominent article in its October 2 edition, L’Osservatore Romano’s editors lamented the situation of starving Afghans, who are not permitted by the Taliban to leave for neighboring Pakistan. “Thousands of people, in need of everything, they remain thus abandoned to themselves,” in the words of the unsigned article. “Abandoned by all.”

