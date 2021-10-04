Catholic World News

Vatican releases details of Synod on Synodality’s opening ceremonies

October 04, 2021

» Continue to this story on Exaudi

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has released a schedule for the October 9-10 opening of the two-year synod on synodality.



On October 9, Pope Francis will deliver an address, preceded by a meditation given by Father Paul Béré, SJ (a theologian from Burkina Faso who was won the Ratzinger Prize) and Cristina Inogés Sanz (a Spanish theologian). On October 10, the Pope will celebrate Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!