Poverty rate in Venezuela nears 95%

October 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A new study by the Andres Bello Catholic University has found the poverty rate in Venezuela at a shocking 94.5%, with more than three-fourths of the country’s families living in what the economic survey classified as “extreme” poverty.



Venezuela’s economic and social troubles have increased steadily under the authoritarian government of Nicolas Maduro. The country’s bishops have clashed repeatedly with Maduro, arguing for an end to corruption and restoration of democratic rule.

