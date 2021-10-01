Catholic World News

Archdiocese responsible for McCarrick abuse claims, judge rules

October 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on New York Post

CWN Editor's Note: A New Jersey judge has ruled that the Archdiocese of Newark could be responsible for payment of abuse claims against former cardinal Theodore McCarrick. While lawyers for the archdiocese argued that McCarrick was acting “outside the scope of his employment” when he allegedly assaulted young men, Judge Madeline Arleo ruled that an “agency relationship” existed between the archbishop and the archdiocese, in that the archdiocese allowed McCarrick to work despite knowledge of his activities.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!