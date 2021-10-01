Catholic World News

As German Synodal Assembly begins, lay Catholics express anger at Vatican

October 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Georg Bätzing, president of the German bishops’ conference, said he understood all who were “desperate and stunned” by the Pope’s decision not to accept the resignations of three German bishops accused of mishandling abuse allegations, as well as his decision to grant Cardinal Rainer Mari Woelki of Cologne a sabbatical, permitting him to remain in office.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!