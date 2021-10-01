Catholic World News

USCCB renews call for action on ‘most radical abortion bill ever’

October 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The US House of Representatives, in a 218-211 vote, recently approved the sweeping Women’s Health Protection Act.



“We believe it is likely that the Senate will also vote on this bill in the very near future,” the USCCB said in a new action alert. “So, please also contact your two Senators to strongly urge their opposition to the Senate version of this bill (S. 1975) when it comes up for a vote.”

