Chile’s bishops decries passing of law that would legalize abortion

October 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a 75-68 vote, the lower house of Chile’s legislature has passed legislation that would legalize abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy.



“The defense of unborn life is intimately linked to the defense of all human rights,” the bishops said in their statement. “The first of human rights is the right to life, which must be respected from conception to natural death.”

