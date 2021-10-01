Catholic World News

+Cardinal Alexandre José Maria dos Santos, OFM, 97

October 01, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Born in Mozambique (map) in 1924, Cardinal dos Santos entered the Franciscan order in 1948 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1953. From 1974 to 2003, he was archbishop of the nation’s capital. The nation’s first indigenous priest and bishop, he was instrumental in bringing about an end to the Mozambican Civil War.



With the death of Cardinal dos Santos, there are now 216 members of the College of Cardinals, 121 of whom are eligible to vote in a conclave.

