Catholic World News

Next World Meeting of Families to be celebrated in all the world’s dioceses

October 01, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At a September 30 press conference (video) on the 10th World Meeting of Families, Cardinal Kevin Farrell said that the June 2022 event, in addition to being celebrated in Rome, will be celebrated in all the dioceses of the world.



Since 1994, the World Meeting of Families has typically taken place every three years. The theme of the 2022 meeting is “Family love: a vocation and a path to holiness.” The meeting marks the conclusion of the 2021-22 Amoris Laetitia Family Year announced by Pope Francis.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!