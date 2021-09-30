Catholic World News

Archbishop decries push for executions in Oklahoma

September 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City has spoken out against the use of capital punishment in Oklahoma, where officials have scheduled seven executions in the next five months. In an op-ed for the Oklahoman, the archbishop said: “Our state bears the unfortunate reputation of executing the most people per capita in the modern death-penalty era.”

