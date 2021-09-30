Catholic World News

Christian presence in Middle East seen as ‘a question of faith’

September 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The future prospects of the Christian churches in the Middle East are “not primarily a question of numbers—even if numbers are important—but rather a question of faith,” said Archbishop Michel Sabbah, the retired Latin-rite Patriarch of Jerusalem. He was commenting on a report issued by an ecumenical task force on the Christian presence. Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Sako referred to the report as a “road map” for revival of Christianity in the region.

