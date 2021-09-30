Catholic World News

Key part of Arizona genetic-abnormality abortion law blocked

September 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, a federal judge has halted enforcement of a provision of an Arizona law that would have “brought felony charges against doctors who knowingly terminate pregnancies solely because the fetuses have a genetic abnormality such as Down syndrome.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!