Catholic World News

Papua New Guinea diocese stands by victims of witchcraft accusations

September 30, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: AsiaNews reports that “ Sorcery Accusation-related Violence (SARV)” is “a widespread problem in Papua New Guinea. . . . It is not uncommon for an entire community to attack individuals accused of engaging in the occult (rituals and spells), going so far in some cases as to torture and kill the victims.”



Christianity is the official religion of the western Pacific nation of 7.3 million (map). The country is 64% Protestant and 31% Catholic, with 3% adhering to ethnic religions.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!