Theme announced for Pope’s message for World Communications Day: ‘Listen’

September 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Listen” is the theme for the Pope’s message for the 2022 World Communications Day (background).



“Pope Francis asks the world of communication to learn to listen again,” the Vatican press office commented. “At this time when the whole Church is invited to listen in order to learn to be a synodal Church, we are all invited to rediscover listening as essential for good communication.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

