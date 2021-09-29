Catholic World News

Archbishop urges prayers for Nancy Pelosi

September 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on Benedict XVI Institute

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of San Francisco has launched a campaign of prayer and fasting for Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Citing the passage in the House of Representatives of sweeping legislation to legalize abortion on demand, the archbishop said: “A conversion of heart of the majority of our Congressional representatives is needed on this issue, beginning with the leader of the House, Speaker Nancy Pelosi.”



The archbishop asked Catholics to pledge to fast and pray the Rosary for the Speaker. For the first 1,000 people who signed the pledge, he said, the archdiocese would send Pelosi a rose on October 1, the feast of St. Therese of Lisieux, “as a symbol of your prayer and fasting for her.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!