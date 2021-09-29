Catholic World News

Spanish party leader questions papal apology to Mexico

September 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Isabel Diaz Ayuso, a prominent figure in the People’s party in Spain, has taken issue with Pope Francis over the Pontiff’s reference to “very painful errors” made by the Catholic Church during the evangelization of Mexico. “I’m surprised that a Catholic who speaks Spanish should talk that way about a legacy such as ours,” she said, noting that the evangelization of Mexico brought “Catholicism, and therefore civilization and freedom, to the American continent.”

