Covid lockdowns leaving ‘surrogate’ babies homeless

September 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The booming international business of surrogate motherhood has been disrupted by Covid lockdowns, as restrictions on travel have made it difficult to carry out contracts for surrogacy. Hundreds—probably thousands—of babies, some now over a year old, have been born but remain unclaimed.

