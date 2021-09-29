Catholic World News

Biden to meet Pope in October?

September 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Citing “sources at the apostolic palace,” Catholic News Agency reports that President Joe Biden will meet Pope Francis in Rome on October 29.



Neither the Vatican nor the White House has confirmed the report. But Biden is expected to be in Europe late in October.



This would be Biden’s first visit to the Vatican since his presidential election.

