‘Move from indifference to solidarity’ with migrants, bishop asks Catholics

September 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville of Washington, chairman of the U.S. bishops’ Committee on Migration, made his remarks during a homily for the World Day of Migrants and Refugees.

