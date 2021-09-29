Catholic World News

British appeals court rules against Christian foster agency

September 29, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Court of Appeal ruled that Cornerstone, a Christian adoption and foster care agency, violated the nation’s Equality Act and Human Rights Act in not placing children with homosexual couples.



In its ruling, the court cited “the detrimental impact on society and on individuals of discrimination on the ground of sexual orientation.”

