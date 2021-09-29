Catholic World News

Dialogue needed in addressing vaccine hesitancy, Vatican official says

September 29, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, was among the speakers at “Public Health in Global Perspective,” a workshop organized by the academy. The prelate also spoke at a September 28 a press conference.



Dr. David Barbe, a Missouri physician who is former president of the American Medical Association and current president of the World Medical Association, delivered a talk entitled “Pandemic in the Physicians’ Perspective.”



In his address to workshop participants, Pope Francis emphasized inequalities in public health and denounced abortion and euthanasia.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!