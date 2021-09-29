Catholic World News

As Youth4Climate meets, Pope calls for simpler lifestyles

September 29, 2021

In the most prominent front-page article in its September 28 Italian edition, the Vatican newspaper explained that Pope Francis’s two tweets of the day were intended to coincide with a three-day meeting of young climate activists in Milan.

At the Youth4Climate meeting, 400 young people from 197 countries are developing proposals for COP26, the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow.

“During this time of crisis—health, social, environmental—let us reflect on how the use of material goods can be harmful for the earth,” Pope Francis said in his first tweet. “Let us choose to change and to move toward a simpler and more respectful style of life regarding creation.”

“Christian spirituality proposes moderation and simplicity that allows us to stop and appreciate the small things, to be grateful for the opportunities life affords us, to be spiritually detached from what we possess, and not succumb to sadness for what we lack,” he added in a second tweet.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!