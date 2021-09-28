Catholic World News

Vatican requires Covid ‘green card’ for all workers, visitors

September 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Effective October 1, a Covid-vaccination “green card,” or proof of a recent negative test, will be required for entry onto Vatican grounds.



In an order made public September 28, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State, explained that the policy applies to all Vatican workers. Those who are not vaccinated will be required to furnish regular tests, taken at their own expense. Employees who do not have the necessary credentials will be barred from their work and will not be paid.



The Vatican order indicated that the Vatican’s Directorate of Health and Hygiene would decide how frequently unvaccinated employees must be tested, and would consider whether any exemptions could be allowed.

