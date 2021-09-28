Catholic World News

Pope regrets ‘very painful errors’ as Mexico celebrates 200th anniversary of independence

September 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to Mexico’s bishops for the bicentennial of independence from Spain, Pope Francis wrote that “on several occasions, I and my predecessors have asked forgiveness for the social and personal sins that by commission or omission, did not contribute to evangelization.”



He added, “But we do not evoke the pain of the past for its own sake, but rather to learn from it and take steps to heal the wounds and construct an open dialogue that respects differences and build a much-desired brotherhood, giving priority to the common welfare over private interests.”

