Some stolen items from Denver parish church recovered

September 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Using a crowbar, thieves broke into Cure d’Ars Catholic Church, a predominantly African-American parish, and stole the tabernacle and sacred vessels; they also stripped copper from pipes.

