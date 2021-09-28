Catholic World News

Canadian bishops announce $30M national financial pledge to support healing and reconciliation Initiatives

September 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The pledge (worth $23.7M in US dollars) follows the bishops’ apology for the abuse of indigenous children at residential schools.

