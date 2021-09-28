Catholic World News

Papal tweet laments arms race

September 28, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The arms race, including nuclear weapons, continues to squander precious resources that could better be used to benefit the integral development of peoples and protect the natural environment,” Pope Francis tweeted September 26, with the hashtag #NuclearDisarmament.

