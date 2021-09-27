Catholic World News

On public health, Pope stresses inequalities

September 27, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis laid heavy emphasis on inequalities in a September 27 address to the Pontifical Academy for Life, which was holding a session on “Public Health in a Global Perspective.” The Pope said that the Covid epidemic has exposed the inequalities in health care. He also spoke out against abortion and euthanasia, and encouraged the Pontifical Academy for Life to play a lead role in the fight against climate change.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!