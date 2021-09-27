Catholic World News

Lithuanian prelate to head European bishops’ conference

September 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gintara Grusas of Vilnius, Lithuania—who was born in Washington, DC—has been elected president of the Council of European Episcopal Conferences (CCEE), succeeding the Italian Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco.



The CCEE elected two vice-presidents: Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg and Bishop Ladislav Nemet of Belgrade. Cardinal Hollerich doubles as president of another European bishops’ body: COMECE, the umbrella organization for episcopal conferences of countries in the European Union.

