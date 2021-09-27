Catholic World News

Father Kapuan, Medal of Honor chaplain, reinterred in native Kansas

September 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The remains of Father Emil Kapuan, who died in a North Korean prison camp in 1951, were returned to his Kansas home last week, to be buried in the Wichita cathedral.



Father Kapuan, who was known for both his personal holiness and his extraordinary courage as a military chaplain, is a candidate for beatification. He has already been posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor.

