Priest describes plight of Syrian Christians in Aleppo

September 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A decade after beginning of the Syrian civil war, Father Hugo Alaniz, an Argentine missionary, said that many Syrian Christians are living at a subsistence level and that Islamist rebels continue to persecute Christians in parts of northern Syria.

