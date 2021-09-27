Catholic World News

US House, in 218-211 vote, approves sweeping abortion bill

September 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The House of Representatives has approved the Women’s Health Protection Act, H.R. 3755, in a 218-211 party-line vote. Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas City (KS), chairman of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Pro-Life Activities, lamented the passage for the legislation, which proceeds to the Senate (S.1975).



The US Conference of Catholic Bishops described the legislation as “the most radical abortion bill of all time” and has urged the faithful to take action against the measure.



Among the Catholic members of the House of Representatives, every Republican voted against the bill, while with one exception, every Democrat supported it. One Catholic Democrat, Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas, voted with the pro-life opposition.

