Catholic World News

‘Expert in suffering’: Pontiff pays tribute to heritage of Armenian Catholics

September 27, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has written a letter granting eccesial communion to the new Armenian Catholic Patriarch, Raphaël Bedros XXI Minassian, 74.



Referring to the deadlock that led to papal intervention as provided by Church law, Pope Francis wrote that “the bishops gathered first in Lebanon, at the beginning of the summer, and in these days in Rome, at the Pontifical Armenian College.” The Pontiff then paid tribute to the heritage of the Armenian Catholic Church (CNEWA profile), “fully integrated in the affairs of the Armenian people, preserving their memory and traditions, and at the same time deeply linked to the Successor of the Apostle Peter.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!