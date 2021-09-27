Catholic World News

Vatican ‘foreign minister’ calls for clean energy for all

September 27, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a high-level UN meeting on energy, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher called for access to electricity for the 759 million people who lack it.



“Instilling respect for local cultures and ensuring that they are able to manage and maintain their own energy resources, in line with the principle of subsidiarity, are vital and will prevent exploitative dependencies on large energy networks and bureaucracies,” said the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States. “As we collectively strive to ensure energy access for all, we must take into account the resulting impact on the environment. . . . The transition to accessible and clean energy is a duty that we owe to millions of our brothers and sisters around the world.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!