Catholic World News

Italian priest slain by Nazis is beatified

September 27, 2021

» Continue to this story on Bologna Today (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, presided at the beatification of Blessed Giovanni Fornasini (1915-1944) in Bologna.



“A parish priest zealous in charity, he did not abandon his flock during the tragic period of the Second World War, but rather he defended it to the point of bloodshed,” Pope Francis said. “May his heroic witness help us to face life’s trials with fortitude.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!