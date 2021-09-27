Catholic World News

On Migrants and Refugees Day, Pope calls for ‘more inclusive world’

September 27, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: September 26 was the 107th World Day of Migrants and Refugees (background).



“It is necessary to walk together, without prejudice and without fear, beside those who are most vulnerable: migrants, refugees, displaced persons, victims of human trafficking, and the abandoned,” Pope Francis said on September 26. “We are called to build an ever more inclusive world, that excludes no one.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!