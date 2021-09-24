Catholic World News

Venezuelan Cardinal Urosa Savino, critic of Maduro regime, dead at 79

September 24, 2021

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino, the retired Archbishop of Caracas, died of Covid complications on September 23 at the age of 79.



In a last statement issued from his hospital bed, the Venezuelan cardinal— who had been a leading critic of the authoritarian regime led by President Nicolas Maduro— said: “I have always acted, not out of hatred or resentment, but for the defense of freedom, justice, and the rights of the Venezuelan people.” He added: “I hope that Venezuela comes out of this very negative situation.”



With the death of Cardinal Urosa Savino, there are now 218 living members of the College of Cardinals, of whom 121 are eligible to participate in a papal conclave.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!