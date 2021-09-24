Catholic World News

Pope appoints delegate to govern Memores Domini movement

September 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Filippo Santoro of Taranto, Italy, as his special delegate to govern the Memores Domini movement, replacing the current leadership.



The takeover follows a Vatican investigation that began in July 2020. At that time, Vatican officials explained that internal difficulties within the movement had prompted the intervention. Memores Domini is an outgrowth of the Communion and Liberation movement, whose membership has been divided in responding to the leadership of Pope Francis.



Memores Domini is composed of celibate lay members, who live in community. Several members of the group formed a domestic staff for Pope Benedict XVI during his pontificate, and continue to serve his household in retirement.

