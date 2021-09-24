Catholic World News

Vatican gives German cardinal leave of absence after abuse investigation

September 24, 2021

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Rainer Mari Woelki of Cologne will take time off “to reflect, to renew, and to reconcile” after a Vatican investigation confirmed that he had mishandled sex-abuse complaints. But the German cardinal, who has steadfastly resisted calls for his resignation, will remain as head of the Cologne archdiocese.

Cardinal Woelki had acknowledged failings in his response to a report on abuse in the archdiocese. But a Vatican investigation absolved him of covering up evidence.



Cardinal Woelki has been at odds with the majority of German bishops who have favored radical changes in the Church, in their support for the “Synodal Path” undertaken by the episcopal conference.



Bishop Georg Bätzing, the president of the conference, said that he was caught off guard by the Vatican’s September 24 announcement that Cardinal Woelki would remain in office after a period of leave.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!