Pelosi responds to Archbishop Cordileone; he answers

September 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: After San Francisco’s Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone condemned legal abortion as “nothing short of child sacrifice,” Speaker Nancy Pelosi—who lives in his archdiocese—said that she and the archbishop “had a disagreement about who should decide this.” Pelosi went on: “I believe that god has given us a free will to honor our responsibilities.”



Archbishop Cordileone quickly shot back on his Twitter account: “Representatives in Congress: you have free will. Use it today to vote no to legalizing the killing of babies even weeks from birth. You have a choice. Give it to unborn babies, too.”

