Cardinal Pell reflects on recent popes

September 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a webinar (video) organized by the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross, Cardinal George Pell called St. John Paul II “one of the greatest popes in history, of course” and said he “never really approved” of Pope Benedict XVI’s decision to resign.

