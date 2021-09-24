Catholic World News

40 Days for Life fall campaign to end abortion begins in over 1,000 cities

September 24, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: “Great strides are being made to end abortion, and we know these peaceful vigils make a difference,” said Shawn Carney, president of 40 Days for Life, which has received praise from Pope Francis and Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!