Nevada bishops call for clemency hearing for death-row inmate
September 24, 2021
Nevada Current
CWN Editor's Note: The inmate was convicted of killing 4 people in a Las Vegas supermarket in 1999.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
