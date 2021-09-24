Nevada bishops call for clemency hearing for death-row inmate

Catholic World News

September 24, 2021

» Continue to this story on Nevada Current

CWN Editor's Note: The inmate was convicted of killing 4 people in a Las Vegas supermarket in 1999.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!