Catholic World News

Vatican ‘foreign minister,’ at UN, decries racism, eugenics, persecution of religious believers

September 24, 2021

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: At a UN meeting marking the 20th anniversary of the Durban Declaration against racism, the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States deplored racism and xenophobia, and also decried pre-natal eugenics and religious persecution.



“The Durban Declaration rightly expresses concern about intolerance, hostile acts, and violence against religious groups,” said Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher. “Individuals and entire populations are discriminated against because of their faith while perpetrators often enjoy impunity.”



“Another form of discrimination is the insidious practice of eugenics,” he added. “Today, we could say that a eugenic mentality often lurks behind artificial procreation techniques and the dark sides of pre-natal diagnostics, where the idea that there are human beings of inferior value because of disability, sex, or other traits often leads to the denial of their right to life.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!