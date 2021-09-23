Catholic World News

Armenian Catholic Patriarch elected

September 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Synod of the Armenian Catholic Church has chosen a new Patriarch, Raphael Bedros Minassian, who has been the ordinary of the Armenian Catholics of Eastern Europe.



The Armenian Synod met in Rome this week, after an earlier session in June failed to reach agreement on a successor to Patriarch Bedros XX Ghabroyan, who died in May.



The new Patriarch, a native of Lebanon, served as a pastor to Armenian Catholic parishes in the US from 1989 to 2003.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!