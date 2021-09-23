Catholic World News

Cardinal Kasper repeats worries over German ‘Synodal Path’

September 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Walter Kasper has warned that the “Synodal Path” proposed by the German bishops seems to be an effort to “reinvent the Church.” The German cardinal said that “many wonder whether all this is still entirely Catholic.”



Although he is generally regarded as a theological liberal, the retired German cardinal, has consistently expressed hesitation at the direction of the Synodal Path. Speaking last week about the stands endorsed by the episcopal conference, he said: “Some statements clearly deviate from the basic concerns of Vatican II, for example in the sacramental understanding of the Church and the episcopate.”

