Catholics in Africa celebrate Congo Basin, call to fight climate change

September 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The Congo Basin — a major geographic region rich biodiversity — is very important not only for Africa but the entire world,” said Prince Papa, coordinator of the Laudato Si’ Movement in Africa, named after Pope Francis’s second encyclical. “We must ensure that it is protected because many creatures and creation are depended on it.”

