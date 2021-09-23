Catholic World News

It is a sin to refuse Covid vaccine, Indonesian archbishop preaches

September 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “If you don’t want to be vaccinated, you are actually a sinner because you will become a source of the disease for other people,” preached Archbishop Petrus Canisius Mandagi of Merauke, who has recovered from Covid. “If we are not careful, everyone will die from Covid-19.”



[According to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s note on the morality of Covid vaccines, “practical reason makes evident that vaccination is not, as a rule, a moral obligation and that, therefore, it must be voluntary. . . . Those who, however, for reasons of conscience, refuse vaccines produced with cell lines from aborted fetuses, must do their utmost to avoid, by other prophylactic means and appropriate behavior, becoming vehicles for the transmission of the infectious agent.”]

