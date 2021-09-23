Catholic World News

8 elderly nuns in Manila succumb to Covid; outbreak hits seminary

September 23, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “A COVID-19 outbreak also hit a seminary of the Society of the Divine Word in Manila this week,” according to the report. “At least 25 of the 59 residents of the Christ the King Mission Seminary were reported to have contracted the disease, including nine priests and 16 employees.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!